NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Texas abortion restrictions could affect the outcome of a federal court challenge to two Tennessee laws.

On Monday, the Supreme Court struck down Texas laws requiring abortion clinics to meet hospital-like standards and requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

Similar laws in Tennessee are the subject of an ongoing lawsuit. According to court records, the admitting privileges requirement became law in 2012 and resulted in the closure of two of Tennessee's eight clinics providing surgical abortions.

Of the six remaining clinics, two face possible closure because of strict new clinic standards adopted by the legislature in 2015. They are suing, along with a third clinic.

The lawsuit has been temporarily on hold pending the outcome of the Texas case.