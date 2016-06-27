News
Emergency crews clear scene of overturned semi-trailer
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an overturned semi-trailer truck early Monday morning.
Monday, June 27th 2016, 6:16 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 27th 2016, 6:22 am EDT
The truck overturned on Riverside Ave. in North Chattanooga, near the Westrock building off of Manufacturers Rd.
Officials say the semi-trailer fell on top of the railroad tracks, and that emergency crews were clearing the scene.
No injuries were reported from the crash.