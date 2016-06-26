Report: Kyrie Irving accepts invitation to join Team USA, rounds out Rio roster
(NBC SPORTS) - This was expected. Kyrie Irving tore up the World Championships two years ago scoring 26 points in the gold medal game and being named tournament MVP. Also, the former Duke Blue Devil is one of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s favorites. USA Basketball wanted him in Rio. The question was, did he want to do it after a deep playoff run where he played his best in the Finals? There was an assumption he would, but so many players had bailed that the question was a legitimate one.
Yes, he’s in, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.
ESPN sources say Kyrie Irving has accepted an invitation from USA Basketball to play on this summer's Olympic team— Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2016
While the announcement isn’t official until Monday, here is your USA Basketball team for Rio:
- Kyrie Irving
- Kyle Lowry
- Jimmy Butler
- Klay Thompson
- DeMar DeRozan
- Kevin Durant
- Paul George
- Draymond Green
- Carmelo Anthony
- Harrison Barnes
- DeMarcus Cousins
- DeAndre Jordan
You could form a better team with the guys out due to injury or understandably not wanting to deal with the Zika virus and other challenges in Brazil: LeBron James, Stephen Curry,LaMarcus Aldridge, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin,Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, Damian Lillard, Gordon Hayward, and Bradley Beal.
But that second team will keep Team USA’s 63-game international win streak intact and bring home the Gold again. No question.