CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chattanooga State Community College soon will have a smoke-free campus.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/28WSFLq ) reports the ban starts July 1 on smoking, along with the use of chewing tobacco and electronic cigarettes.

College spokeswoman Nancy Patterson says the college wants to prepare students for a workplace that could shun smoking.

Patterson says student feedback to the ban has been generally positive. She says students will be offered services to help them quit smoking.

The college also is in the process of converting "smoking huts" to solar-powered charging stations for laptop computers and smartphones.

