ATLANTA (AP) - Pinch-hitter Kelly Johnson lined a leadoff home run in the 11th inning and the New York Mets outlasted the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Saturday night.



Johnson pulled a pitch from Dario Alvarez (1-1) into the first row of the right-field seats for his third homer.



Johnson began the year with the Braves before he was traded to the Mets on June 8. Alvarez was claimed off waivers from the Mets by the Braves in late May.



The homer was the first extra-base hit of a game that began as a terrific duel between Jacob deGrom and Julio Teheran. They each threw eight scoreless innings.



Addison Reed (2-2) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the Mets, who now trail first-place Washington by two games in the NL East.



Jeurys Familia worked the 11th for his majors-leading 26th save in 26 chances. He got Nick Markakis to ground into a double play with runners on first and second to end it.

