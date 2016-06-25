UPDATE: Man identified in fatal accident on Interstate 75 in Whitfield County
Christopher Causey, 47, from Lula, Georgia, was traveling in the right lane when suddenly the car went across the interstate and hit a roadway grinder.
UPDATE: The Georgia State Patrol has identified the man who died in a car accident on I-75 southbound in Whitfield County, Saturday evening.
GSP tells Channel 3, there was no invasive action and the medical examiners office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of the crash.
PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia State Patrol reports a fatal accident on Interstate 75 southbound in Whitfield County near mile marker 338.
GSP says the call came in around 6:15 p.m.
Witnesses tell GSP the driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling in the right lane when suddenly the car went across the Interstate and hit a roadway grinder.
The driver was killed. Two road construction workers were unharmed.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.