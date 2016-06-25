UPDATE: The Georgia State Patrol has identified the man who died in a car accident on I-75 southbound in Whitfield County, Saturday evening.

Christopher Causey, 47, from Lula, Georgia, was traveling in the right lane when suddenly the car went across the interstate and hit a roadway grinder.

GSP tells Channel 3, there was no invasive action and the medical examiners office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia State Patrol reports a fatal accident on Interstate 75 southbound in Whitfield County near mile marker 338.

GSP says the call came in around 6:15 p.m.

Witnesses tell GSP the driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling in the right lane when suddenly the car went across the Interstate and hit a roadway grinder.

The driver was killed. Two road construction workers were unharmed.