"How hot is it?" It's SO hot....
Recently we asked Facebook friends to complete the sentence, "It's SO hot, that...."
Saturday, June 25th 2016, 12:33 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, July 4th 2016, 10:05 am EDT
Here are some of the responses that readers liked best:
- The birds are using potholders to get their worms. (Brenda Latham)
- The chickens are laying hard boiled eggs. (Patty Clark)
- I saw a dog chasing a cat and they were both walking. (Ken Maynor)
- I saw a squirrel blow on a nut before he ate it (Ed Perry)
- I'm sweating like a Hawaiian pig the day before a luau! (Melissa McGill Tinker)
- I left the house as a 2X and came back a medium (Mike Congdon)
- Moon Pies are becoming s'mores (Doug Combs)
- Ruby Falls is now a sauna (Mark Simpson)
- I stopped at the grocery store, bought bread, and had toast by the time I got home! (Candy Lynn Anderson)
- Two hobbits just tried to throw a ring into my back yard (Justin Strickland)
- I'm sweating like a politician in church. (Chris Scott)
- It's hotter than the hinges on the gates of hell (Cheree Dumas)
- It's so hot the trees are whistling for the dogs (Sandy Lea)
- I just saw the devil with a sno-cone (Ben Morrow)
- It's so hot that my corns are a poppin (Sandy Bishop)
- The catfish in the TN River are sweating (Judy Marshall)
- It's finally hot enough to complain about how hot it is (Michelle Lillard)
- It's SO hot, that the Jehovah's Witnesses are telemarketing.(Michael James Burks)