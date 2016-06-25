Recently we asked Facebook friends to complete the sentence, "It's SO hot, that...."

Here are some of the responses that readers liked best:

  • The birds are using potholders to get their worms. (Brenda Latham)
  • The chickens are laying hard boiled eggs. (Patty Clark)
  • I saw a dog chasing a cat and they were both walking. (Ken Maynor)
  • I saw a squirrel blow on a nut before he ate it (Ed Perry)
  • I'm sweating like a Hawaiian pig the day before a luau! (Melissa McGill Tinker)
  • I left the house as a 2X and came back a medium (Mike Congdon)
  • Moon Pies are becoming s'mores (Doug Combs)
  • Ruby Falls is now a sauna (Mark Simpson)
  • I stopped at the grocery store, bought bread, and had toast by the time I got home! (Candy Lynn Anderson)
  • Two hobbits just tried to throw a ring into my back yard (Justin Strickland)
  • I'm sweating like a politician in church. (Chris Scott)
  • It's hotter than the hinges on the gates of hell (Cheree Dumas)
  • It's so hot the trees are whistling for the dogs (Sandy Lea)
  • I just saw the devil with a sno-cone (Ben Morrow)
  • It's so hot that my corns are a poppin (Sandy Bishop)
  • The catfish in the TN River are sweating (Judy Marshall)
  • It's finally hot enough to complain about how hot it is (Michelle Lillard)
  • It's SO hot, that the Jehovah's Witnesses are telemarketing.(Michael James Burks)