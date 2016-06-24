Bradley DA asks for pro tem attorney to handle complaints against Sheriff Eric Watson
Bradley County Commissioner Dan Rawls complaints notes "a number of claims of wrongdoing by Sheriff Eric Watson," according to the District Attorney's news release.
The Bradley County District Attorney Stephen Crump has asked for the appointment of a District Attorney Pro Tem to determine if any of the claims made against Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson warrant further investigation.
Crump says Watson contributed to his campaign for District Attorney.
That contribution presents a conflict of interest, which is why Crump has asked for the appointment of a pro tem attorney to evaluate the merits of a complaint filed by Bradley County Commissioner Dan Rawls.
Crump's statement also outlines that in many cases, the appointment of a pro tem attorney for investigation of complaints against a sheriff is a common request to prevent "impairment of the working relationships between offices."