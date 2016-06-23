Four lawsuits were recently filed against the trucking company and driver involved in a deadly crash almost one year after the wreck.

One family of someone who was killed in the crash is seeking $50-million; another family is seeking $2-million for injuries.

That lawsuit claims driver Benjamin Brewer and Cool Runnings Express' negligence caused the I-75 crash, which led to the family's pain, mental anguish and suffering.

Six people were killed after police say the truck Brewer was driving slammed into eight cars backed up near the Ooltewah exit.

In all, a lawsuit has been filed in connection to each death.

Brewer faces six counts of vehicular homicide and DUI.

His trial is expected to start in November.