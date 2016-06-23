UPDATE: Fay Sims, the used car dealer accused of several instances of sexual assault, died Saturday at the age of 85.

Sims was indicted earlier in 2016 for the sexual assault of several women at his dealership in Chattanooga.

His funeral arrangements can be found online .

PREVIOUS STORY: A local used car dealer accused of sexually assaulting multiple women has been indicted by a grand jury.

Fay Sims, 85, was arrested back in April after he allegedly put his hand down the shirt of a female customer.

He was arrested just weeks before that for a similar incident.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Used car dealer accused for 3rd time of sexual battery on customer

April's case was bound over to the Grand Jury that chose to indict Sims.

READ MORE | Used car dealer charged again with sexual battery speaks out

Sexual battery is a class "e" felony.

If convicted, Sims could face up to six years in prison and a fine of $3,000.

This isn’t the first time Sims has been indicted for sexual battery. He faced the same charge in December of 2014 when a woman claimed Sims rubbed her back and kissed her against her will. She told police Sims agreed to let her give him a lower payment than what she owed because he thought she was attractive. He’s due in Hamilton County Criminal Court on that charge next month.