Following cancer prevention recommendations proved effective
Leading cancer organizations have published diet and exercise guidelines to help reduce the risk of the disease. Now a new study reveals the recommendations are extremely effective.
Researchers found people who followed the Cancer Prevention Guidelines were 10% to 45% less likely to be diagnosed with cancer.
They also reduced their risk of dying from cancer by 14% to 61%.
Breast, Endometrial and Colorectal cancer rates were especially lower among men and women who stuck to these recommendations.
Experts say an unhealthy lifestyle could account for one in five cancer cases.