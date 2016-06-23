Leading cancer organizations have published diet and exercise guidelines to help reduce the risk of the disease.

Now a new study reveals the recommendations are extremely effective.

Researchers found people who followed the Cancer Prevention Guidelines were 10% to 45% less likely to be diagnosed with cancer.

They also reduced their risk of dying from cancer by 14% to 61%.

Breast, Endometrial and Colorectal cancer rates were especially lower among men and women who stuck to these recommendations.