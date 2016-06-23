Red Bank Elementary School will launch the first Forest Kindergarten class in Tennessee this fall.

Beginning in August, the new program will be offered free of charge to kindergarten students in the Red Bank Elementary school zone.

The Forest Kindergarten class is modeled after other similar programs across the country, and will combine early childhood teaching methods, with outdoor learning techniques.

Teachers say students enrolled in the program should expect to spend half of the school day outdoors, where they will explore the natural environment.

The program aims at helping students develop social and communication skills, and gives them the opportunity to explore their own creative expression while learning.

Parents interested in enrolling their child in the Forest Kindergarten class should attend one of the following information sessions at the Red Bank Elementary Library:

Tuesday, June 28th at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26th at 6 p.m.

For an example of the Forest School Model, visit this website.