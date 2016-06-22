(WXIA-11Alive) The Atlanta Hawks have traded point guard Jeff Teague to the Indiana Pacers as part of a three-team deal to acquire the Utah's Jazz No. 12 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski from The Vertical reported Wednesday.

Teague joins the Pacers after seven seasons with the Hawks. Teague has not played for any other team.

The Pacers sent George Hill to the Utah Jazz.

Teague leaves Atlanta days after posting to Instagram in a since-deleted post that he played last season with a torn patella and that the team did not want anyone to know.

Teague's displeasure with the organization became more obvious following the team getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals 

He said in the team's post-season press conference that he did not care if he was a starter.

"That's up to the coaches or whoever runs the team" Teague said. "I would love to be a starter, but I don't care."

All eyes look to Dennis Schroder who was drafted by Atlanta in the first round in 2013. His minutes have increased becoming an offensive threat when he drives to the basket.

Schroder averaged 11 points per game last season.

The Hawks will look to add to their roster in Thursday's NBA Draft. The Hawks now have four picks in the draft. Besides picking No. 12, they will also pick 21, 44 and 54.

Free agents this season are Al Horford who is looking for a max contract, Kent Bazemore, Kris Humphries and Kirk Hinrich.