PHOTOS: Crash snarls traffic on Dayton Blvd.
Wednesday, June 22nd 2016, 2:48 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, June 22nd 2016, 2:52 pm EDT
A crash on Dayton Boulevard is causing some delays for drivers this afternoon.
It happened in the 1700 block shortly before 2:30 p.m.
A pickup truck appears to have been T-boned by a Mercury Cab as it was coming down the Dayton Boulevard off ramp from Highway 27 north.
Injuries have been reported. EMS has been called to the scene.
The extent of those injuries is unknown.
