( WXIA-11Alive) Department of Revenue agents executed search warrants at all locations of Gladys Knight's Chicken and Waffles as well as the restaurant's corporate headquarters on Tuesday.

The restaurants are owned by Knight's son, Shanga Hankerson, according to a release by Gladys Knight.

According to a news release, the Georgia Department of Revenue has opened a criminal theft case into Shanga Hankerson after alleging that he stole more than $650,000 in sales and withholding taxes. The Department alleges that Hankerson used those funds for person use.

Hankerson is facing criminal charges, including theft by taking and theft by conversion.

Agents were unsuccessful in an attempt to serve arrest warrants at Hankerson's home, according to the Department of Revenue.

Gladys Knight is not suspected of any criminal activity. A spokesperson for the singer issued a statement saying,

"Gladys Knight lent her name to her son’s restaurants in the Atlanta area, similar to a celebrity endorsement. Ms. Knight was not involved in any way with the operation of the restaurants and she is sure that her son and his business partners will rectify the situation. As always, her main concern is for her family’s well-being and she is making sure the family has the guidance they need to assess the situation and move forward.”