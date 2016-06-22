The Chattanooga Mocs Men's Basketball team released their 2016-2017 non-conference schedule on Wednesday. The non-conference slate includes 11 games with five at home and one neutral depending on the outcome of games at a tournament in West Point, N.Y.

The headliners of the non-conference schedule are dates with Tennessee, Vanderbilt and 2016 national runner up, North Carolina. The Mocs open up the season in Knoxville against the Vols on November 11th. Two days later, they travel to Chapel Hill an take on the North Carolina Tar Heels as a part of the Maui Invitational. The Mocs travel to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on December 17.

UTC will also renew a rivalry with former Southern Conference foe, Marshall. The Thundering Herd will visit The Roundhouse on December 6th.

"The fact that we were able to add a game like Marshall, which is an "old-school" rival, is going to be an exciting game in December worthy of that terrific environment," said Head Coach Matt McCall.