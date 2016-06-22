UPDATE: Today marks the first anniversary of the July 16 attacks, and Chattanooga has several ceremonies and observances in the city.

The website currently lists six events scheduled for July 16, including:

8:00am - Chattanooga Heroes Walk/Run

8:00am - NoogaStrong Memorial Ride

10:40am - Chattanooga Remembers

2:30pm - Chattanooga Strong Together: From Grief to Hope

6:30pm - Chattanooga Unite Riverfront Nights

9:00pm - Illumination of the Fallen Five mural on McCallie Avenue

The events will honor the U.S. servicemen slain on July 16:

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Carson A. Holmquist, 25

U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Second Class Randall Smith, 26

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan, 40

U.S. Marine CorpsLance Corporal Squire K. "Skip" Wells, 21

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant David A. Wyatt, 35