News
UPDATE: Events to honor the Fallen Five on July 16
The list of events and observances in the city for the first anniversary of the July 16 attacks.
Wednesday, June 22nd 2016, 10:46 am EDT
Updated:
Saturday, July 16th 2016, 3:07 pm EDT
UPDATE: Today marks the first anniversary of the July 16 attacks, and Chattanooga has several ceremonies and observances in the city.
The website currently lists six events scheduled for July 16, including:
- 8:00am - Chattanooga Heroes Walk/Run
- 8:00am - NoogaStrong Memorial Ride
- 10:40am - Chattanooga Remembers
- 2:30pm - Chattanooga Strong Together: From Grief to Hope
- 6:30pm - Chattanooga Unite Riverfront Nights
- 9:00pm - Illumination of the Fallen Five mural on McCallie Avenue
The events will honor the U.S. servicemen slain on July 16:
- U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Carson A. Holmquist, 25
- U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Second Class Randall Smith, 26
- U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan, 40
- U.S. Marine CorpsLance Corporal Squire K. "Skip" Wells, 21
- U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant David A. Wyatt, 35
Additional, two other people were wounded in the attack, USMC Sergeant DeMonte Cheeley and Chattanooga Police Department Officer Dennis Pedigo, Jr.