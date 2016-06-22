A Chattanooga teenager is recovering after being shot twice in one week. Detectives have no suspects and few leads.

18-year-old, QueVaughn Walker was most recently shot in the arm while he was asleep. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Duncan Avenue at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe his connection to other criminals makes him a target.

"Unfortunately, some individuals that live this lifestyle hangout with a certain group of people are more prone to being targets than others," Sgt. Josh May of the Chattanooga Police Department.

CPD Sergeant, Josh May said he had a tough talk with Walker and his parents about this possibility back in January. Walker claims he had no idea why anyone would shoot him.

"So when I see these guys' names consistently come up, it's frustrating to everyone in this department because I'm not the only one out there doing this, every officer has these conversations with individuals. You don't straighten up you're going to end up in one of two places, dead or in jail," Sgt. May said.

Police said shots were fired at Walker's home in January. Then last Friday, he was shot in the leg as he was trying to get in a car and on Wednesday, he was shot again. That time it was in the arm while he was sleeping.

"Of course, you don't want people getting shot, but we got to come up with some solutions and to me there doesn't seem to be any solutions out there that's working right now," Deacon James Mathis of St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

Deacon Mathis said something needs to be done.

As for Walker, Sgt. May said he has a chance to straighten up if he chooses to do so.



"He's not ingrained so deep that we're aware of that it's too late. He's able to go out and do some of these things to live the productive lifestyle and not to have worry about being shot at 3 o'clock in the morning," Sgt. May said.

Walker was transported to a local hospital.

A witness described a small gray car as possibly being connected to the suspect.