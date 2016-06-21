The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating stolen boat and trailer.

The boat and trailer were taken from the intersection of Highway 58 & Highway 68.

The boat is described as a white 1996 14-foot Critchfield Open, with a silver Tohatsu 25 HP motor and a gray MinnKota trolling motor on a galvanized trailer.

The boat was taken by two suspects driving a pickup truck and they were last seen going westbound on Highway 68.

If you have any information please contact the Meigs County Sheriff's Department and Detective Alex Clary at (423)334-5268.