News
Meigs Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help in returning stolen boat and trailer
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating stolen boat and trailer.
Tuesday, June 21st 2016, 11:10 am EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, June 21st 2016, 11:15 am EDT
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating stolen boat and trailer.
The boat and trailer were taken from the intersection of Highway 58 & Highway 68.
The boat is described as a white 1996 14-foot Critchfield Open, with a silver Tohatsu 25 HP motor and a gray MinnKota trolling motor on a galvanized trailer.
The boat was taken by two suspects driving a pickup truck and they were last seen going westbound on Highway 68.
If you have any information please contact the Meigs County Sheriff's Department and Detective Alex Clary at (423)334-5268.