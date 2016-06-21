A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of frozen green peas and frozen mixed vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria. The vegetables were sold in major retailers, including Target and Walmart stores. 

Following cooking preparation instructions on the labels will effectively reduce the risk of exposure to listeria. The frozen green peas and frozen mixed vegetables are being recalled by National Frozen Foods Corporation as a precaution. 

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. 

The products being recalled were distributed in retail stores nationwide between September 2, 2015 and June 2, 2016.

The recalled items can be identified by the date codes printed on the back of the retail sized bag or the side of the case. Only the following codes are affected by this recall. Consumers should not consume these products. If you purchased the products, you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION NET WT. ITEM #/UPC LOT INFORMATION/CODE PRINTED ON PACKAGING
Bountiful Harvest Green Peas 40 oz. 22486 11904 6E11B1N
Bountiful Harvest Green Peas 40 oz. 22486 11904 6E11C1N
Bountiful Harvest Green Peas 40 oz. 22486 11904 6E11D1N
Bountiful Harvest Green Peas 40 oz. 22486 11904 6E11E1N
First Street Green Peas 12 oz. 41512 12134 BEST BY OCT 28 17
First Street Green Peas 40 oz. 41512 08202 BEST BY JUN 02 17
First Street Green Peas 40 oz. 41512 08202 BEST BY NOV 11 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 12 oz. 78742 05334 BEST IF USED BY 07 06 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 12 oz. 78742 05334 BEST IF USED BY 07 20 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 12 oz. 78742 05334 BEST IF USED BY 07 27 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 12 oz. 78742 05334 BEST IF USED BY 10 25 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 12 oz. 78742 05334 BEST IF USED BY 10 26 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 26 oz. 78742 10907 BEST IF USED BY 07 18 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 26 oz. 78742 10907 BEST IF USED BY 10 07 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 26 oz. 78742 10907 BEST IF USED BY 10 26 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 26 oz. 78742 10907 BEST IF USED BY 11 03 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 26 oz. 78742 10907 BEST IF USED BY 11 11 17
Great Value Mixed Vegetables 26 oz. 78742 10907 BEST IF USED BY 11 10 17
Great Value Steamable Mixed Vegetables 12 oz. 78742 08026 BEST IF USED BY 10 09 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 12 oz. 78742 05336 BEST BY 03 02 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 12 oz. 78742 05336 BEST IF USED BY 08 06 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 12 oz. 78742 05336 BEST IF USED BY 10 14 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 12 oz. 78742 05336 BEST IF USED BY 10 21 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 12 oz. 78742 05336 BEST IF USED BY 10 20 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 12 oz. 78742 05336 BEST IF USED BY 11 02 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 12 oz. 78742 05336 BEST IF USED BY 11 03 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 12 oz. 78742 05336 BEST IF USED BY 11 04 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 26 oz. 78742 10912 BEST IF USED BY 10 14 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 26 oz. 78742 10912 BEST IF USED BY 11 04 17
Great Value Sweet Peas 26 oz. 78742 10912 BEST IF USED BY 11 15 17
Live Smart Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 603539 NY6076C3N
Live Smart Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 603539 NY6076D3N
Live Smart Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 603539 NY6076E3N
Live Smart Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 603539 NY6076F3N
Live Smart Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 603539 NY6076G3N
Live Smart Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 603539 NY6076H3N
Live Smart Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 603539 NY6076J3N
Live Smart Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 603539 NY6076K3N
Live Smart Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 603539 NY6076L3N
Market Pantry Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 85239 00547 Best by 03 AUG2017
Market Pantry Mixed Vegetables 32 oz. 85239 00547 Best by 04 AUG2017
Market Pantry Steam-In-Bag Mixed Vegetables 12 oz. 85239 00494 Best by 12 MAR2017
Market Pantry Sweet Peas 32 oz. 85239 00549 Best by 04 JUL2017
Market Pantry Sweet Peas 32 oz. 85239 00549 Best by 17 SEP2017
Sprouts Farmers Market Mixed Vegetables 16 oz. 74875 00983 USE BY 08 02 18 6B08G3N