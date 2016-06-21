Check your freezer! Recall issued for frozen vegetables
The vegetables were sold in major retailers, including Target and Walmart stores.
A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of frozen green peas and frozen mixed vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria. The vegetables were sold in major retailers, including Target and Walmart stores.
Following cooking preparation instructions on the labels will effectively reduce the risk of exposure to listeria. The frozen green peas and frozen mixed vegetables are being recalled by National Frozen Foods Corporation as a precaution.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The products being recalled were distributed in retail stores nationwide between September 2, 2015 and June 2, 2016.
The recalled items can be identified by the date codes printed on the back of the retail sized bag or the side of the case. Only the following codes are affected by this recall. Consumers should not consume these products. If you purchased the products, you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
National Frozen Foods Corporation Recalls Frozen Green Peas and Frozen Mixed Vegetables Because of Possible H... https://t.co/2g5avGvmQb— U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) June 18, 2016
|PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
|NET WT.
|ITEM #/UPC
|LOT INFORMATION/CODE PRINTED ON PACKAGING
|Bountiful Harvest Green Peas
|40 oz.
|22486 11904
|6E11B1N
|Bountiful Harvest Green Peas
|40 oz.
|22486 11904
|6E11C1N
|Bountiful Harvest Green Peas
|40 oz.
|22486 11904
|6E11D1N
|Bountiful Harvest Green Peas
|40 oz.
|22486 11904
|6E11E1N
|First Street Green Peas
|12 oz.
|41512 12134
|BEST BY OCT 28 17
|First Street Green Peas
|40 oz.
|41512 08202
|BEST BY JUN 02 17
|First Street Green Peas
|40 oz.
|41512 08202
|BEST BY NOV 11 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|12 oz.
|78742 05334
|BEST IF USED BY 07 06 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|12 oz.
|78742 05334
|BEST IF USED BY 07 20 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|12 oz.
|78742 05334
|BEST IF USED BY 07 27 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|12 oz.
|78742 05334
|BEST IF USED BY 10 25 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|12 oz.
|78742 05334
|BEST IF USED BY 10 26 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|26 oz.
|78742 10907
|BEST IF USED BY 07 18 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|26 oz.
|78742 10907
|BEST IF USED BY 10 07 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|26 oz.
|78742 10907
|BEST IF USED BY 10 26 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|26 oz.
|78742 10907
|BEST IF USED BY 11 03 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|26 oz.
|78742 10907
|BEST IF USED BY 11 11 17
|Great Value Mixed Vegetables
|26 oz.
|78742 10907
|BEST IF USED BY 11 10 17
|Great Value Steamable Mixed Vegetables
|12 oz.
|78742 08026
|BEST IF USED BY 10 09 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|12 oz.
|78742 05336
|BEST BY 03 02 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|12 oz.
|78742 05336
|BEST IF USED BY 08 06 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|12 oz.
|78742 05336
|BEST IF USED BY 10 14 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|12 oz.
|78742 05336
|BEST IF USED BY 10 21 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|12 oz.
|78742 05336
|BEST IF USED BY 10 20 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|12 oz.
|78742 05336
|BEST IF USED BY 11 02 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|12 oz.
|78742 05336
|BEST IF USED BY 11 03 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|12 oz.
|78742 05336
|BEST IF USED BY 11 04 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|26 oz.
|78742 10912
|BEST IF USED BY 10 14 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|26 oz.
|78742 10912
|BEST IF USED BY 11 04 17
|Great Value Sweet Peas
|26 oz.
|78742 10912
|BEST IF USED BY 11 15 17
|Live Smart Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|603539
|NY6076C3N
|Live Smart Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|603539
|NY6076D3N
|Live Smart Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|603539
|NY6076E3N
|Live Smart Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|603539
|NY6076F3N
|Live Smart Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|603539
|NY6076G3N
|Live Smart Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|603539
|NY6076H3N
|Live Smart Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|603539
|NY6076J3N
|Live Smart Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|603539
|NY6076K3N
|Live Smart Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|603539
|NY6076L3N
|Market Pantry Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|85239 00547
|Best by 03 AUG2017
|Market Pantry Mixed Vegetables
|32 oz.
|85239 00547
|Best by 04 AUG2017
|Market Pantry Steam-In-Bag Mixed Vegetables
|12 oz.
|85239 00494
|Best by 12 MAR2017
|Market Pantry Sweet Peas
|32 oz.
|85239 00549
|Best by 04 JUL2017
|Market Pantry Sweet Peas
|32 oz.
|85239 00549
|Best by 17 SEP2017
|Sprouts Farmers Market Mixed Vegetables
|16 oz.
|74875 00983
|USE BY 08 02 18 6B08G3N