A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of frozen green peas and frozen mixed vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria. The vegetables were sold in major retailers, including Target and Walmart stores.

Following cooking preparation instructions on the labels will effectively reduce the risk of exposure to listeria. The frozen green peas and frozen mixed vegetables are being recalled by National Frozen Foods Corporation as a precaution.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products being recalled were distributed in retail stores nationwide between September 2, 2015 and June 2, 2016.

The recalled items can be identified by the date codes printed on the back of the retail sized bag or the side of the case. Only the following codes are affected by this recall. Consumers should not consume these products. If you purchased the products, you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

