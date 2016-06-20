UPDATE: Chattanooga police are investigating a double-shooting on Arlington Avenue this afternoon, with one of the victims suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries.

CPD was dispatched to 1500 block of Arlington Avenue on the report of a shooting. There police located two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the victims were in the street when a suspect approached them on foot. The suspect fired multiple rounds towards the two victims.

One of the victims, Montrell Franklin, 18, suffered from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. The second victim, Telly Petty, 18, suffered from two non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment by HCEMS.

CPD says Franklin is in critical condition. The suspect is described as, a black male with dark-colored shorts or pants, and a light colored shirt.

Chattanooga Police Violent Crimes Bureau Investigators are actively following all actionable leads.

