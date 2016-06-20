UPDATE: Police investigating double-shooting on Arlington Ave.; one victim in critical condition
Chattanooga police are investigating a double-shooting on Arlington Avenue this afternoon, with one of the victims suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: Chattanooga police are investigating a double-shooting on Arlington Avenue this afternoon, with one of the victims suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries.
CPD was dispatched to 1500 block of Arlington Avenue on the report of a shooting. There police located two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the victims were in the street when a suspect approached them on foot. The suspect fired multiple rounds towards the two victims.
One of the victims, Montrell Franklin, 18, suffered from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. The second victim, Telly Petty, 18, suffered from two non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment by HCEMS.
CPD says Franklin is in critical condition. The suspect is described as, a black male with dark-colored shorts or pants, and a light colored shirt.
Chattanooga Police Violent Crimes Bureau Investigators are actively following all actionable leads.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a double-shooting on Arlington Avenue this afternoon.
It was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue.
Officials say two people were shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital where one if them has non-life-threatening injuries and the other is listed in critical condition.
Our crew on the scene says a nearby car has the back window shot out of it.
No suspect information has been released.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates to this story.