His coaches and teammates are having a tough time coping with the sudden loss.



"We all deal with it in different ways," Stevison said. "Our message to our football team tonight was that a man doesn't close up and push emotions away. A man deals with them. We encourage our guys to cry. We encourage our guys to talk to people."



The team will continue practicing as normal, but this week's practices are closed to the public to respect the team's privacy.



On Monday, coaches announced their upcoming season is dedicated Taylor.



"We just want to carry on his legacy," Stevison said.



The teen's legacy will live on, as his family chose to donate his organs. Five matches were found.



"Even in their loss, and even in their mourning, and even with trying to deal with all these different things, they're still thinking about other people, and how Jace's legacy could live out," said Mickey Clark, Team Chaplain.



Clark was one of hundreds who showed up at a candlelight vigil held at the high school on Sunday night. Taylor's parents were there, along with friends, classmates, and even students from rival schools.



"It didn't matter where they went to school. It didn't matter about the rivalries. Everybody came together," Clark said. "And that's what this community is about."



On the field sits a makeshift memorial with flowers honoring #64.



Coaches said Taylor had a strong faith. Now, his team is leaning on their own faith to get through.



"We're gonna rally around each other, and we're going to come together and make it through this as a family," said Stevison.