The annual Sales Tax Holiday for Tennessee begins Friday, offering parents a break on school clothes, supplies and computers for the upcoming school year.

For 2016, the event is a week earlier than it has been in the past.

Tennessee - Begins 12:01am on Friday, July 29 and ends Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 11:59pm

Applies to Clothing: $100 or less

School Supplies: $100 or less

Computers: $1,500 or less

Georgia - Begins July 30, 2016 through July 31, 2016

Clothing and footwear with a sales price of $100.00 or less per item

Computers, computer components, and pre-written computer software purchased for non-commercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,000.00 or less per item

School supplies, school art supplies, school computer supplies, and school instructional materials purchased for non-commercial use with a sales price of $20.00 or less per item.

Alabama - Begins 12:01am (CST) on Friday August 5, 2016 through 12:00am on Sunday August 7, 2016

Up to $30 worth of books, $50 worth of school supplies

Up to $100 worth of clothing

Up to $750 in computers

North Carolina does not have a tax free holiday.

