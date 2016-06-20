Channel 3 and Morning Anchor John Martin are asking our viewers to submit people and places they would like to see highlighted on our newscast. It’s simple, we want to know about good people in good places, doing good things.

A Facebook message told us about Walker County’s best barbeque spot, Crystal Springs Smokehouse. From smoked brisket to fried green tomatoes, they’ve got you covered.

“Everything we do… it's just the attention to detail,” explained owner, Lamar Jones. “ We try to make the best food possible that we can serve.”

Crystal Springs Smokehouse is located in the heart of downtown Chickamauga. Call 706-375-9269 for hours of operation (they're closed on Mondays).

We also checked out the historic Chickamauga Battlefield.

There are 50 miles of trails to explore the battlefields and Civil War monuments. You can learn about the men who fought there in the late summer of 1863.