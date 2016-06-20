By Kayla Jardine, TODAY

(NBC News) - When mom's away... dad will stack Cheerios on his sleeping baby's head?

Well, believe it or not, it's true! Dads all over are joining the "Cheerio Stack Challenge" to see who can stack the most cereal on their kid's head.

The challenge began when popular Facebook page, Life of Dad, posted "parents of infants, can you top 5??? Prove it when you do!"

The post has racked up more than 25,000 likes and almost 19,000 shares since it was posted on June 16.

The competition is steep, but it looks like Facebook user Ryan Mullany is in first place with 16 cheerios stacked.

Though this challenge is hysterical, it's not the first time dad-antics have taken over the internet! Remember when a father created Dubsmash videos with his infant son? Or more recently, when a bunch of fathers did a parody of "Fight Song"? We love you dads!

Here are some honorable mentions from the Cheerio Stack Challenge!