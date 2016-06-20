Dollywood announced on its website that it's temporarily closing the recently opened "Lightning Rod" rollercoaster after its manufacturer initiated a recall.

The recall concerns one of the mechanical parts built into the coaster. The manufacturer, Rocky Mountain Construction, ordered the recall for most of its coasters worldwide.

This isn't the first time the record-breaking wooden coaster has experienced problems. Before it opened to the public, the manufacturer delayed the opening and asked for a little extra time to "commission the ride."

The coaster was initially scheduled to be opened at the start of Spring.