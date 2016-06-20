Good Monday. Summer officially kicks off this evening at 6:34, and what a great start to the season it will be. Temps will soar to about 90, but skies will be mostly sunny and the humidity will remain low. The air should be comfortable all day. This evening will be amazing as temps drop through the 80s. The overnight low will drift down to about 67 by Tuesday morning.

A front will hover to our north Tuesday so we will see quite a few clouds developing through the day, but the front will drift by to our east keeping the chance for any rain low (less than 20%). The high Tuesday will get to 92.

Wednesday will be hot and a little humid with a temperature of 94 in the afternoon. Thursday gets even hotter as we soar to 96. The heat index will hover near 100.

Friday through the weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the weekend.

David Karnes

MONDAY: