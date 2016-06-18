Fulton football star and brother of Zaevion Dobson commits to MTSU
Fulton High School football star Zack Dobson will play next year for Middle Tennessee State University. Dobson announced his commitment to MTSU on Twitter Friday night.
“My recruiting process has been, at times, emotional, long and even discouraging, but through it all, I persevered and stayed the course,” wrote Dobson. “Now, without further ado, I would like to say that I will be spending the next four years of my life at Middle Tennessee State University as a Blue Raider.”
Dobson’s brother Zaevion was shot and killed in December while shielding his friends from gunfire.
Dobson ended his twitter statement with the hashtag 'Long Live Zae.'
Money Dobs ?? #BoltUp?????? pic.twitter.com/xFvUYjTsl1— Zack Dobson (@stn__zack) June 18, 2016