A convicted sex offender from another state is under investigation again, this time in Bradley County.

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating Lee Edward Frasher, 48, after a detective received a report that accuses him of sexually assaulting a young girl.

"From what I understand he's a four-time convicted felon, a sex offender out of Missouri," said Sgt. Evie West, CPD, "And so this now would be a charge he would be sustaining here in Tennessee."

Frasher is currently listed on Tennessee's sex offender registry as a "violent" offender, with three documents offenses. A charge of Attempted Rape or Attempted Sex Offense (1st, 2nd degree) on 4/1/1990, a charge of Indecent Liberties with a Child on 8/3/1990, and a charge of Indecent Liberties with a Minor on 7/1/1997.

CPD shared pictures of their command staff executing a search warrant at Frasher's house on Thursday. Frasher was taken into questioning and later released while police collected potential evidence.

"The investigators and crime scene technicians at the residence collected all of the electronic evidence for forensic testing," Sgt. West said.



When Channel 3 knocked on Frasher's door no one was home.

We then asked neighbors if they had any concern about living next to a registered sex offender.

"No I don't have any children here and he's my brother-in-law," said neighbor Pam Frasher.

Lee Edward Frasher is currently one of 243 registered sex offenders living in Bradley County.

"He paid his time, and y'all don't have the whole story so," his sister-in-law Pam said.

Frasher has not been arrested or charged with a crime relating to this incident.



Sgt. West said they will continue their investigation.

"But I think the charges speak for themselves. I mean this guy is dangerous, he's living in our community, we know where he's at, we know where to find him," Sgt. West said, "But I think that neighbors have the right to find out who they're living next to, who's in their community."

The Cleveland Police Department said it's working on a new notification system that would alert neighbors through mailed notices and social media when a sex offender moves into the city.



Currently the police department does not make individual notifications, it's up to residents to search the sex offender registry themselves.

CPD is waiting on the City's approval to charge sex offenders an additional $50 fee to make the changes.

There are ways to check the sex offender registry in your neighborhood based on city, county, zip code and names.

For Tennessee residents, you can search here.