UPDATE: Fourth of July fireworks around the TN Valley
Independence Day means fireworks, cookouts and summer fun.
Friday, June 17th 2016, 1:04 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, July 4th 2016, 4:43 pm EDT
On July Fourth we celebrate the independence of our country. America has an ongoing tradition of celebrating with fireworks. Make sure you have fun and stay safe!
As always, summer weather could delay or postpone fireworks, so be sure to check the Channel 3 Storm Alert forecast.
July 4 events
- Dalton - Fireworks at 9:30pm - Heritage Point Park - fireworks, other events throughout the day
- Chattanooga - Fireworks at 10 pm - Lake Winnepesaukah - fireworks, other events throughout the day
- Chattanooga - Fireworks at 6:15pm - Lookouts - fireworks, baseball game
- Soddy-Daisy - Fireworks at dark - Soddy Lake - fireworks, other events throughout the day
- LaFayette - Fireworks at 9:45pm - Municipal Park - fireworks, other events throughout the day
- Decatur - Fireworks at dark - Chamber of Commerce - fireworks, other events throughout the day
- Athens - Fireworks at 9:30pm - Regional Park - fireworks, other activities throughout the day
- Etowah - Fireworks at dark - Chamber of Commerce - fireworks, other activities throughout the day
- Spring City - Fireworks at dark- Veterans Park - fireworks, other activities throughout the day
- Lake Winnepesaukah - Fireworks at 10:00pm - Lake Winnepesaukah
- Signal Mountain Lions Club - Fireworks at 9:45 - Shackleford Ridge Park soccer fields
- Mt. Olive - Freedom Celebration 2016 at 9:30 - 340 Paul Huff Parkway
Is your event not listed? Send an email to news@wrcbtv.com and we'll add it!