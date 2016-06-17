Starting next month, people in Chattanooga can rent an electric car by the day or even by the hour.

It's part of a new project with CARTA, TVA, EPB and Green Commuter and will cost as low as $9 an hour.

Twenty electric vehicle charging stations were built in various locations around Chattanooga during the first phase of the project.

Organizers say Chattanooga is one of the first cities in the nation to offer this new kind of public transportation option.

"It's really about freedom of choice, so people have the opportunity to use main line buses, free electric shuttle program, Bike Chattanooga

Bicycle Transit System, and now the Green Commuter Car Sharing System. It really gives people a lot of choice in how they move about the city," CARTA Project Manager Philip Pugliese said.

Organizers say the car sharing system is geared toward folks living in the city and will help reduce air pollution and traffic in Chattanooga.

The project will also develop solar energy generation facilities at separate sites to integrate into the local power grid.