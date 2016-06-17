UPDATE: The tanker truck that caught fire Friday morning was carrying 25 tons of concrete, according to Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner.

Crews are working to clear the scene and re-open the road to traffic. Currently only one northbound lane is open, producing a lengthy backup.

A truck fire Friday morning closed TN State Route 153 near Shallowford Road.

The tanker truck was on the right side of northbound SR-153.

Traffic was stopped and the northbound lanes were closed to allow firefighters to safely extinguish the fire.