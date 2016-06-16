UPDATE: A preliminary report by the NTSB and autopsy results are revealing new details in the Collegedale plane crash that killed three family members in June.

The crash, which occurred on June 11 at the Collegedale Airport, claimed the lives of the pilot Todd Silver, 57, his mother Suzanne Silver, 79 and his 13-year-old son, Gerhard Moritz-Silver.

According to reports, released by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office, all three deaths have been officially ruled accidental and the result of trauma injuries associated with the plane crash.

Suzanne Silver, a backseat passenger, and her 13-year-old grandson were both pronounced dead on the scene. Todd Silver later died at a local hospital.

Toxicology results show the pilot had nothing in his system at the time of the crash.

The sole survivor of the plane crash, Silver’s daughter Gabriella, continues to recover as family members update loved ones through a fundraising page to help with medical bills.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation into what caused the crash. According to a preliminary report, posted on the safety board’s website, Silver did not file a flight plane prior to the deadly flight that took the family from Hollywood Florida to Pine Mountain, Georgia before landing at the Collegedale Airport. The family was reportedly on their way to a family reunion.

Eyewitnesses describe seeing the plane crash shortly after takeoff. According to the report, the plane crashed about 1,000 feet prior to the approach end of the runway, leaving a 70 foot-long ground scar.

The NTSB accounts for all major portions of the airplane at the accident site. The engine did not show any mechanical malfunctions and the recorded weather showed calm wind and a 10-mile visibility. The landing gear was in the retracted position. An undetermined amount of fuel was observed leaking from the left wind fuel tank and approximately 15 gallons of fuel was recovered from the tank. A portable global positioning system receiver was recovered from the accident site and forwarded to the NTSB laboratory for further inspection.

A spokesperson for the NTSB says it could be a full year before a final report is published. For now, there is no clear cause for the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: The condition of the sole survivor of the Collegedale plane crash, Gabriella Silver is improving, according to family members.

The 12-year-old Gabriella survived the plane crash that claimed the lives of her father, grandmother and brother.

A post on the You Caring website says:

Gabriella is still in critical condition, but is progressing as intended for the extent of her injuries.

They removed her intracranial brain pressure monitor today. That's big! They are adding more nutrition.

This afternoon they will begin to wean her from her medical induced paralytic condition so she can begin moving her arms and legs. That's big news! Jen wants to thank everyone for their support and prayers.

A fund for Gabriella has been set up to help with medical expenses. Click here to make a donation.

Funeral services are set for Gabriella's father, grandmother and brother. They will be held tonight at 6:30 at Collegedale Seventh-day Adventist Church.

