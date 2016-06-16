UPDATE: Tennessee State Route 30 in Bledsoe County re-opened this week, according to TDOT spokesperson Jennifer Flynn.

The road was repaired after it had deteriorated to the point it was unsafe, prompting TDOT to begin emergency repair work in June.

PREVIOUS STORY: One lane has been opened at State Route 30 in Bledsoe County after the road deteriorated due to a slope failure.

Jennifer Flynn, with the Tennessee Department of Transportation says that the one lane will be controlled by a traffic signal.

Construction started on SR-30 in June and are expected to reopen all lanes on August 31st.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Repairs to State Route 30 in Bledsoe County begin today and that means detours for some drivers.

Traffic on SR-30 north of the closure will be rerouted onto SR-30 West to Spencer, and then onto SR-111 South to Dunlap then onto U.S. 127 North toward Pikeville.

Traffic south of the closure will be rerouted onto U.S. 127 South to Dunlap and then onto SR-111 North to Spencer and then onto SR-30 East toward Pikeville.

Repairs #HappeningNow on SR30 in Bledsoe County. TDOT says road has been deteriorating for several months. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/AxIbtUmLkz — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) June 20, 2016

Signs for the detours will be posted during the closure.

The project is expected to be finished by August 31.

PREVIOUS STORY: An emergency contract has been approved to repair State Route 30 in Bledsoe County.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that the road has been steadily deteriorating for several months because of a slope failure. Traffic has been narrowed to one lane using a temporary signal control.

The $1.6 million contract was awarded to Dement Construction Company, LLC of Jackson, TN and includes excavating, stabilizing and rebuilding the road.

State Route 30 will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, June 20, 2016. The closure will be in effect through July 31, 2016 to allow workers enough room to safely make the necessary repairs to the road.

Plans are to open the road to one lane on August 1, 2016, controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

TODT says the road will remain in this single-lane state through the month of August, when it will be reopened to two lanes.

The estimated completion date for the entire project is August 31, 2016.

Detours will be posted during the closure of SR-30.

Traffic on SR-30 north of the closure will be rerouted onto SR-30 West to Spencer and then onto SR-111 South to Dunlap then onto U.S. 127 North toward Pikeville.