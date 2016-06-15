News
Severe weather causes delays for Riverbend Festival
When lightning struck Wednesday night at Riverbend, the music stopped.
Wednesday, June 15th 2016, 11:31 pm EDT
Updated:
The strong winds knocked over lawn chairs.
The people sitting in them abandoning them running for shelter.
Others chose to go back to get their belongings.
Event organizers watched the storm closely.
“Again we knew this was coming in. We got everyone out, we not only protected the people, but protected the people at the same time,” said Chip Baker, Friends of the Festival.
The show was delayed, but eventually the main act hit the Coke Stage around 9:45 p.m.