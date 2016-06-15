Three ladies got more excitement than they bargained for when they decided to go paddleboarding on the Tennessee River tonight.

Chattanooga fire spokesman Bruce Garner says they were near the Riverfront on two paddleboards when the area was hit by a strong thunderstorm.

He says as the storm got stronger, they decided to paddle over to McClellan Island.

They sought shelter under a boat dock and called 911.

Firefighters assigned to the fire boat responded and found them very quickly.

Lt. Chad Rogers said they appeared to be a little rattled, but were otherwise unharmed.