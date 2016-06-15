'Hot convict' Jeremy Meeks posts new headshot, fans sigh with delight
Jeremy Meeks, whose mug shot went viral in 2014, is checking in from house arrest with new pics on Instagram.
By Randee Dawn, TODAY
Internet, you made this happen. The so-called "hot convict," aka Jeremy Meeks, whose mug shot went viral in 2014, is checking in from house arrest with smoldering new pics on Instagram.
There's nothing meek about Jeremy. Yes, he has a prison record but in these pictures it's clear he's got the pecs, arms and bad boy look that could propel him into a whole new (legal) moneymaking opportunity — as a model.
He's also got a manager in L.A., so he's well on his way. For those keeping track, his Facebook page includes his stats: 32-years-old, 6 feet 1 and 170 pounds.
For those who may not remember, Meeks was arrested in 2014 during a gun sweep in California, and his mug shot on the Stockton Police Department's Facebook page went on to earn over 101,000 likes.
Meeks was released from prison this March and posted a picture with his manager. Then, on Tuesday he added a few new pictures — these not taken by the Stockton police — to get everyone excited, including basketball fans.
And if you actually wanted further proof that, convict or not, he's an old softy — it looks like Meeks dotes on his adorable kids.
Good luck, Mr. Meeks! As one of your commenters noted, everybody deserves a second chance. Just stay beautiful and nobody should get hurt.