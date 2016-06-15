By Randee Dawn, TODAY

Internet, you made this happen. The so-called "hot convict," aka Jeremy Meeks, whose mug shot went viral in 2014, is checking in from house arrest with smoldering new pics on Instagram.

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 14, 2016 at 4:59pm PDT

There's nothing meek about Jeremy. Yes, he has a prison record but in these pictures it's clear he's got the pecs, arms and bad boy look that could propel him into a whole new (legal) moneymaking opportunity — as a model.

He's also got a manager in L.A., so he's well on his way. For those keeping track, his Facebook page includes his stats: 32-years-old, 6 feet 1 and 170 pounds.

For those who may not remember, Meeks was arrested in 2014 during a gun sweep in California , and his mug shot on the Stockton Police Department's Facebook page went on to earn over 101,000 likes.

Meeks was released from prison this March and posted a picture with his manager. Then, on Tuesday he added a few new pictures — these not taken by the Stockton police — to get everyone excited, including basketball fans.

And if you actually wanted further proof that, convict or not, he's an old softy — it looks like Meeks dotes on his adorable kids.