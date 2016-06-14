UPDATE: Amarillo SWAT officers shot and killed a person who took at least one hostage inside a Wal-Mart Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Amarillo police tweeted the end of the hostage situation shortly before 12:45 p.m. saying the hostage was safe and the gunman was dead.

Officer Jeb Hilton, with the Amarillo Police Department, said as officers were clearing the store they found the armed person and fatally shot him.

No other injured people were found inside the store, Hilton said, other than the one shot by SWAT officers.

Hilton added the incident is being investigated as a case of workplace violence, but he didn't elaborate or release the names of the people involved.

The Randall County Sheriff's Department said the Georgia Street exit ramp on southbound Interstate 27 is closed to all traffic and the entire area surrounding the Wal-Mart was closed to traffic during the incident.

