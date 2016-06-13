News
UPDATE: "Large" water main break in Dunlap repaired
Monday, June 13th 2016, 4:41 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 13th 2016, 10:05 pm EDT
A large water main break in Dunlap that left some residents without water this afternoon has been repaired.
Dunlap police say the break at Cherry and Cedar Streets was repaired around 6:00 p.m., less than two hours after it happened.
Water lines have been reopened.
Officials have not said what caused the break.
