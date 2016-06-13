We continue to learn more about the moments following a weekend plane crash in Collegedale.

Channel 3 obtained 911 records that show an eyewitness and an airport employee called to report the crash shortly after 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

In one of the calls you can hear the eyewitness, who later spoke to Channel 3, describing what he saw.

DISPATCHER: HAMILTON COUNTY 911, WHAT'S THE LOCATION OF YOUR EMERGENCY?

CALLER: HEY, I'VE GOT A PLANE DOWN AT COLLEGEDALE AIRPORT ON THE NORTH END I GUESS. IT JUST TOOK OFF, IT MADE A CIRCLE AND CAME RIGHT BACK DOWN INTO THE GROUND.

DISPATCHER: A PLANE CRASHED? CALLER: YES MA'AM, AND NOBODY IS ON SCENE I DON'T SEE ANY CARS COMING OR ANYTHING.

The man then tells the dispatcher that he can see a female victim on the crash site but does not see any flames.

An airport employee can also be heard reporting the crash to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.