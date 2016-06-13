The sign outside Images Dance Show Bar on Lee Highway reads "Prayers to Orlando."

Directly behind it, another sign says "Chattanooga Strong."

Owner John Blewett said it's a reminder that our community knows the pain that now resonates throughout "The City Beautiful."

"It's hate against religion, it's hate against people, it's hate against race. Why in the heck can't we all live together?" Blewett added.

The bar, popular in the LGBT community, just celebrated it's 19th year.

Safety is always at the forefront of Blewett's mind. He uses his experience in the Army to make sure his employees are trained in the event of an emergency.

"I think written procedures and if you follow them every day and every time, you know exactly what to do. You don't even have to think about it, you just do it," he said.

While business owners are taking a second look at their security procedures, others are trying to help the victims by raising money.

William Waldrop with Chattanooga CARES said those who want to donate should be aware.

"There are certain folks that take advantage of these times of crisis and prey upon people's good will so we want to make sure that can help, any donations are sent to the right place," Waldrop said.

As we begin to learn more about the people who lost their lives, cities around the world are coming together to show that love outshines hate and for Mischka Scott, maybe that's the good that can come out of this tragedy.

"I love the fact that we're all able to stand together and not give into our fear and not give into that we all need to live in fear and walk around and be afraid," she said.

Chattanooga CARES recommends donations be made through The Center Orlando.

The funds raised will go directly to the victims and families of the Orlando shooting.