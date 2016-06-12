UPDATE: One of the teens who rushed to save a little boy from drowning in a community pool spoke with Channel 3. The incident happened at the Carver Youth and Family Development Center in Chattanooga on Sunday.

The 7-year-old boy who nearly drowned is still listed in critical condition at the hospital.

16-year-old Jeffery Dews is the one who called 911 on Sunday. He's still shaken up about the situation.

He and a few friends were walking by the recreation center when they spotted someone at the bottom of the pool. They jumped right into action and called 911.

"This little boy. They jumped the gate and got in the pool and he at the pool. He at the bottom," Dews said on a 9-1-1 call.

Chattanooga police said the child and others broke into the pool at the Carver Youth and Development Center after hours on Sunday.

After spotting the 7-year-old in the pool, he and his friends climbed over the fence. Dews called 911 while another friend jumped in the pool, pulled the boy out of the water, and started performing CPR on him.



They continued CPR until first responders could arrive and take the boy to the hospital. They're thankful for the help.

"We were very fortunate to have some very alert, young kids walking by that were able to answer the call for help," Ofc. Mark Frazer with the Chattanooga Police Department said.

"I just call it doing a good deed, good citizenship. We're just not supposed to sit around and let it happen or wait for the police to come. Do what we can," Dews said.

Even though he didn't know the 7-year-old boy, Dews told Channel 3 he felt the need to do something. He's never been part of a rescue operation like this before.



"That's the first life I ever tried to save," Dews said.

He's hoping the little boy will pull through this as he remains in critical condition at the hospital.

"It's sad. He ain't nothing but 7. He gotta fight for his life again," Dews said.

A spokeswoman from Chattanooga's Family and Youth Development Centers said they're reminding kids of all of the pool rules. This includes the pool hours and why the centers have life guards on staff.

