UPDATE: Court documents show police connected Courtney High to the murder of Jerrica Jackson after he bragged about it to a friend in Atlanta.

High allegedly fled to the Atlanta area, where he told someone he hid in the bushes waiting for Jackson and approached her car with a gun wrapped in a shirt. He told the witness he borrowed his girlfriend’s car to commit the murder and shot Jackson several times. He added that his motive in shooting Jackson was gang related.

Investigators were able to corroborate what the witness told them through other witness accounts and phone records.

High is being held on a $750,000 bond and has been charged with:

First-degree murder

Aggravated assault

Reckless endangerment

Possession of a firearm during dangerous felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

PREVIOUS STORY: The medical examiner's report following the autopsy of Jerica Jackson shows that the 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times, once in the head and several wounds to her neck.

Jackson was found sitting in a SUV June 12 in the 4600 block of Trailwood Drive about 3:30am Sunday, Jun 12.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police have identified 22-year-old Jerica Jackson as the victim of a shooting Sunday morning on Trailwood Drive.

Channel 3 has learned that police are investigating this death as a homicide.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting, Sunday.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Trailwood Drive on a report of a person shot around 3:30 a.m.

Once on scene officers found the victim sitting in a white SUV, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with CPD's Violent Crimes Bureau were notified and are investigating the incident.

Police say the name of the victim will be released pending family notification.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.