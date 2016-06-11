Several local high school baseball players were selected in this year's MLB Draft.

During the 11th round, 324th pick overall, Soddy Daisy's Tre Carter was drafted by the San Diego Padres. The center fielder already has a scholarship to play at the University of Tennessee. This spring, Carter hit .481 and reached base in more than sixty percent of his plate appearances for the Trojans. He scored 49 runs, had 39 RBIs and added nine home runs, eight triples and nineteen stolen bases.

Second baseman Gabe Howell, from Trion High School, was also drafted on day three of the MLB Draft. Howell was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 20th round, 589th pick overall. Howell helped lead the Bulldogs to Georgia's Class A Public State Championship where they finished runner up to Treutlen High School.