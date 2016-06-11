Two teenagers are facing charges after a domestic dispute became violent. Officers with the East Ridge Police Department were called to 5308 Lazard Street on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the home, they tried to diffuse the situation between Seth Duff, 19, and Stormy Duff, 18. Police said Stormy was arrested for disorderly conduct when Seth threatened to shoot officers before running into the home.

Investigators said an infant and the Duff's grandmother were inside the home. After activating the ERPD SWAT Team and establishing a perimeter, officers successfully negotiated the release of the grandmother and child. Seth Duff ended up surrendering peacefully.