The body of a veteran was found at a crash scene in McMinn County today.

Officials say 58-year-old David Harris was found outside his truck that rolled down an embankment.

Officials say the truck hit a tree, crushing Harris between the steering wheel and seat. Harris was able to get out of the truck, but fell to the ground where he later died.

Harris is a 30-year veteran with the Tennessee National Guard.

Details of what led to the crash is under investigation.