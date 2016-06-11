News
Veteran found dead at crash scene in McMinn Co.
Officials say 58-year-old David Harris was found outside his truck that rolled during an embankment.
The body of a veteran was found at a crash scene in McMinn County today.
Officials say 58-year-old David Harris was found outside his truck that rolled down an embankment.
Officials say the truck hit a tree, crushing Harris between the steering wheel and seat. Harris was able to get out of the truck, but fell to the ground where he later died.
Harris is a 30-year veteran with the Tennessee National Guard.
Details of what led to the crash is under investigation.
