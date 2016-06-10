Deputies say a man who led them on a chase caused two separate crashes in Whitfield County.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a suspicious car at someone's home on Freedom Lane about 3:30 Friday morning.

They say Jobanie Martinez drove off and led them on a chase on Cleveland Highway.

Martinez caused one accident on Glenwood Avenue and Waugh Street in Dalton.

No serious injuries were reported.

Deputies arrested Martinez on Emory Street.

He faces 20 charges.