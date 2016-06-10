UPDATE: Thursday night, the Hamilton County School board voted 7-2 adopted changes that seven schools would no longer be able to serve free breakfast or lunch to all students.

They say eating a healthy breakfast is a recipe for success. That, along with lunch, gives students the fuel they need to thrive in the classroom.

But the cost of those meals is soon to increase for some students after the Hamilton County School Board voted 7-2 to eliminate programs that provided all students free breakfast and lunch.

School Board Member Rhonda Thurman voted against the change, she said she predicted this might be a problem a couple of years ago.

“Now parents grown accustomed to that the rugs been jerked from under them and there gonna have to come up with that money to buy their children’s lunch and their just now finding out about it,” Thurman said.

The affected schools are:

Allen Elementary

Hixson High School

Lookout Valley Middle/High

North Hamilton County Elementary School

Sequoyah High School

Snow Hill Elementary

Soddy Daisy Middle School

Due to a federal mandate and a recalculation, 40 percent of the student body must now be eligible for free meals for the school to qualify for the program.

It's a move the school board didn't have a lot of choice in. If the board had not voted to approve the change, the entire school district could have been at risk of losing free meals.



Still, it's a decision that has community members concerned.

Chris Rolle runs Love Express Ministry -- they hand out free meals and snacks to students throughout the city at their own expense. They said the change could present new challenges for organizations like his.

“The food bank is going to be hit harder I don’t know if they can stand it. We’re going to be hit hard, we buy the food and give it to the children out here and I’m sure there’s going to be an influx out here,” Rolle said.



"We’ve got people with the means to feed these children; it is our problem, Chattanooga’s problem. We call ourselves Chattanooga strong, it's our problem; these hungry kids are our problem,” Rolle said.



Students who do qualify under state standards for free or reduced meals will still be able to receive assistance, but Rolle worries about the kids just barely below that threshold.

"I think it's a need in every school and I think to say that school needs it and that one doesn’t is heartbreaking," Rolle added.

The school system will use a paperwork process for parents to quality for free or reduced lunch for the next school year.

