The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has announced the open application period for the 2016 Wildlife Management Area (WRA) Big Game Quota Hunts.

The application period runs from Wednesday, June 15th through midnight on Wednesday, July 27th.

Information on each quota hunt, locations, dates, and drawing regulations are listed on the WRA hunting instruction sheets.

The instruction sheets can be obtained at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at the TWRA website.

There is a $12 non-refundable permit fee for each drawing entered for all applicants, and a $1 fee for applications made at a license agent. If applying at a license agent, applicants are urged to wait until the application is processed completely to ensure that the information on the receipt is correct.

Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, and/or seniors with a Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License are excluded from paying any fees.

Internet applications will come with an added fee of $2.00 for internet usage. For internet applicants, there will also be a Temporary Authorization Number required, which can be found on the Purchase Confirmation page.

Internet users must pay both the permit and online fees individually per each quota hunt application that is submitted.

THE WMA gives priority to hunters who participate each year without being successfully drawn for a hunt.

Leftover permits, after all drawings are conducted, will be sold online at a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Aug. 24th at 8 a.m.

All elk hunts will be held between Oct. 17 - 21st, 2016. Only five individuals will be selected to participate.

For those ages 13-16, a Young Sportsman Elk Hunt will be held between Oct. 22nd- 23rd.

Archery hunt dates will take place between Oct. 3 - 7th, 2016. There will only be five archery permits available.