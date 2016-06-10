The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau has issued a Code Orange Alert for Friday.

People in “sensitive groups” which generally include young children, active adults, elderly and people with breathing issues such as asthma should reduce the time spent outside Friday, especially in the hottest part of the day. Those exercising outside should limit their strenuous outdoor activity.

Ground ozone levels may approach or exceed what are considered unhealthy standards. Members of sensitive groups may experience

health effects. The good news is that the general public is not likely to be affected.



The air quality alert is in effect until 6:00pm Friday.

The CDC says that ozone can also cause:

Coughing and pain when taking a deep breath

Lung and throat irritation

Wheezing and trouble breathing during exercise or outdoor activities