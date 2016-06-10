Code Orange for Chattanooga air quality today
The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau has issued a Code Orange Alert for Friday.
People in “sensitive groups” which generally include young children, active adults, elderly and people with breathing issues such as asthma should reduce the time spent outside Friday, especially in the hottest part of the day. Those exercising outside should limit their strenuous outdoor activity.
Ground ozone levels may approach or exceed what are considered unhealthy standards. Members of sensitive groups may experience
health effects. The good news is that the general public is not likely to be affected.
The air quality alert is in effect until 6:00pm Friday.
The CDC says that ozone can also cause:
- Coughing and pain when taking a deep breath
- Lung and throat irritation
- Wheezing and trouble breathing during exercise or outdoor activities